Warner, Astro Set Content and Channel Joint Venture in Malaysia

Turner Asia Pacific and Malaysian pay-TV group, Astro Malaysia Holdings have set up a joint-venture that comprises co-production and co-ownership of Asian content for global reach, distribution of Astro content. The agreement also includes carriage of the Warner TV channel on Astro and Astro’s Tribe online video platform.

“Our focus is to deepen our involvement in content creation and ownership, particularly in Asian IPs, which will be increasingly pivotal in a market that values strong differentiation,” said Henry Tan, Astro’s COO. “We are seeking distribution in multiple markets through partnerships, as well as our own platforms.” No details of the joint venture content were disclosed.

Warner TV will be available on demand and on linear via Astro GO and Astro TV from May 1. It carries top-rated TV series and blockbuster movies from Warner Bros., and TV content from Turner’s TNT and TBS networks.