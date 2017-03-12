U.S. sales and production house, Voltage Pictures has picked up international sales rights to six-part horror series “Age of the Living Dead.”

Nicola Posenor (“Mythica,” “Life Bites”) stars alongside David Meadows (“Captain Phillips,” “Imperium”) and Estella Warren (“Planet of the Apes,” “Beauty and Beast”) in the saga of a country consumed by an apocalyptic plague of vampirism and war.

The company will launch “Living Dead” at Hong Kong FilMart this week and take it next month to MIP-TV in Cannes. Voltage SVP of international sales, Alexandra Cocean heads the sales effort.

The story involves humans providing vampires on the opposite coast with a compulsory, weekly blood donation. Eventually the humans manage to re-arm and plan a nuclear strike on the vampires as a final strategy to end the war.

The series is produced by showrunners Simon Phillips and directed by Paul Tanter (“The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan”) at Age of the Living Dead Productions. The pair are industry leaders in U.K. genre productions, having produced 40 films and TV shows between them for companies including Lionsgate, E1, Momentum, Studio Canal, and Universal.

The deal was negotiated by AOLD Production’s Simon Philips and HMB’s Phil Goldfine with Nicolas Chartier, CEO of Voltage Pictures.

Voltage, best known for producing “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” was recently in talks to be acquired by Chinese metals company turned media investor Anhui Xinke. The deal foundered in December 2016.

Voltage’s upcoming releases include: “Once Upon a Time in Venice,” starring Bruce Willis; “Colossal,” directed by Nacho Vigalondo, starring Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, and Tim Blake Nelson; and “A Family Man,” directed by Mark Williams, starring Gerard Butler, Willem Dafoe, Alison Brie, Gretchen Mol and Alfred Molina.