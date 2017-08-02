Viacom Pacts With China’s iQIYI for Animated ‘Deer Run’

Viacom International Networks has teamed with China’s Zhejiang Blue Star Media, part of Zhejiang TV, and China’s streaming market leader iQIYI to produce original children’s animation “Deer Run.”

Although Viacom has previously acquired Chinese content, the move is the first time that Nickelodeon Asia is taking a Chinese original from its conception stage.

The show is produced by iQIYI and will premiere in China on iQIYI and Zhejiang Satellite TV in mid 2019. It will also run elsewhere in Asia on Nickelodeon Asia. Viacom says it will also explore licensing potential outside of China after completion of production.

“Deer Run” centers on four different deer characters which bump into one another one day. Together, they overcome various obstacles and find themselves quickly developing a strong friendship amongst themselves.

“We chose this project because of its great story and compelling, relatable characters that resonate with the Nickelodeon brand,” said Pierre Cheung, senior VP and GM, Greater China, Viacom International Media Networks.

“Animation for pre-school and youth audiences is highly lucrative within the local entertainment market,” said Yang Xiaoxuan, VP of iQIYI. The company recemtly launched other animated series. They included “Ling Yu,” “The Totem Warrior,” “Sword Dynasty” and “Everlasting Immortal Firmament.”

