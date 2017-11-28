ATF: Turner Adds Three Channels in Japan

International broadcast group, Turner is to launch three new channels in Japan from January 2018. They will play on dTV Channel, the streaming service from telco NTT DOCOMO.

Turner’s second flagship channel Boomerang will become available in Japan for the first time. It is also launching MONDO Mah-jong TV and Tabi Tele.

MONDO Mah-Jong TV is dedicated to the popular game of Mahjong. It will include the highly-rated Mondo Mah-jong Pro League competition and its celebrity professionals. Tabi Tele’s original local travel and documentary-style content will spotlight popular tourist locations in Japan, Europe and Hawaii.

They join Turner’s portfolio of channels already available in Japan, including Cartoon Network, MONDO TV, TABI Channel and CNN International.

Boomerang will debut with a host of new, premium animated series, including many characters that are already household names in Japan. They include Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes. The reboot of the Hanna-Barbera classic Wacky Races makes its Japanese debut.

dTV is a subscription service provided by NTT DoCoMo, Inc. Across any device, users can watch content anytime and anywhere without the need for extra equipment or boxes. The service features 30 movies, dramas, animation and special interest channels.

“Subscribers of dTV Channel will be able to experience a variety of unique local programming, as well as some of the world’s most popular international animation localized for Japanese families,” said Tom Perry, GM of Turner Japan.