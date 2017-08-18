‘The Three Stooges’ set for India TV Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S.-based C3 Entertainment’s iconic Vaudeville comedy franchise “The Three Stooges” is set for an Indian TV adaptation. With a working title of “Three Stooges Bole Toh Hungama Ho Gaya,” the Hindi-language series is being developed by Mumbai-based Galani Entertainments.

The series is being developed for television. But a broadcaster has yet to be identified.

Galani Entertainments is linked to Vijay Galani Moviez/Film Folks which has credits including Salman Khan vehicles “Veer” and “Suryavanshi” and “Ajnabee,” starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. New talent comers will be cast in the roles of Larry, Moe and Curly.

The original comedy trio featured in some 190 film shorts from 1934-58, with U.S. national television syndication beginning in 1958. “The most appealing factor for recreating ‘The Three Stooges’ in India is the universal appeal of the boys’ comedy,” said producer Pratik Vijay Galani of Galani Entertainments.

“This is the perfect time to extend ‘The Three Stooges’ franchise in India to the 1.3 billion population,” said Earl Benjamin, President of C3. Television is the largest component of India’s media and entertainment industry, growing at 8.5% a year and valued at $9 billion.

Separately, C3 is currently developing the family feature, “The Three Little Stooges.” Also in the works is a follow up to the 2012 “The Three Stooges Movie” with Sean Hayes, Chris Diamontopulous and Will Sasso reprising their roles as Larry, Moe and Curly.