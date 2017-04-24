Tencent Penguin Pictures, one of the studio operations belonging to Chinese social media giant Tencent, has come on board “The Trading Floor.” The 5-part series, which goes into production imminently, is the first premium series from Hong Kong-based Fox Networks Group, and is being made with Andy Lau’s Focus Television.

With KK Wong directing, “The Trading Floor” follows a crack team of financial mercenaries in their attempt to conquer the financial market.

Hong Kong actor Francis Ng, Taiwanese hearth throb Joseph Chang and Yu Nan are confirmed as starring. It will also co-star Poon Chang Leung, Jacky Cai , Carlos Chan and Jiang Qilin, with a special appearance by Patrick Tam.

Scheduled to be released in the fall of 2017, “The Trading Floor” will be broadcast on SCM, FNG Asia’s Chinese movie channel. It will also be made available to viewers in mainland China on Tencent Video on a day and date basis.

“Fox is well-known and influential around the world. On the other hand, Tencent Penguin Pictures, which benefits from Tencent Video’s magnificent Internet traffic, also produced many successful and famous TV shows. I believe that the cooperation between Fox and Tencent Penguin Pictures can benefit each other and generate more than simply putting our resources together. Meanwhile, we hope that this can be a good example for Chinese TV shows industry in the future,” said Jeff Han, VP of Tencent Penguin Pictures, and GM of video content cooperation department of Tencent Video, in a statement.