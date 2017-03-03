Sony Pictures Television Networks, Asia has partnered with Singapore-based TV producer Imagine Group to deliver a slate of original, unscripted series for AXN and Sony Channel.

The first series to air will be interior design competition show “The Apartment: Rising Stars Edition,” which will play first on SPTN’s female-skewing Sony Channel, with repeats on AXN. Set in Malaysia, “The Apartment: Rising Stars” will feature celebrity judges Jamie Durie, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and American designer Genevieve Gorder. Contestants are competing for a $100,000 grand prize.

Other series to be delivered by Imagine under the deal include reality series “The Challenger” and “Fit for Fashion.”

“We look forward to content that resonates with our viewers and encourages social engagement for both AXN and Sony Channel,” said Virginia Lim, senior VP and head of content, production and marketing, Sony Pictures Television Networks, Asia.

Imagine has shows in production and development across a variety of genres including Music, sport, fashion, lifestyle, design, magic and kids’ content. It has previously produced shows including “The Contender Asia,” and “The Biggest Loser Asia.”