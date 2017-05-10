‘Soccer Swap’ Series set as Australia-China Co-Production

Australia’s 57 Films and China’s Qingdao TV are to co-produce TV series “Soccer Swap.” The show, to shoot next year, will follow the selection, preparation and games as two youth teams – one from Adelaide and the other from Qingdao – work towards a match in Qingdao in 2018, and potentially also in Adelaide.

The series will be developed by Paul Ryan, along with new producers Nicole Miller and Tao Yu from 57 Films.

The agreement was announced by South Australia’s Minister for Investment and Trade, Martin Hamilton-Smith. Also on board are the South Australia Film Corporation and leading soccer team, Adelaide United Football Club.

The deal also follows the previous “Chef Exchange” which was broadcast to millions of viewers in Qingdao, Shandong Province. Later, the series was re-broadcast in special versions made for other channels, including China Central TV (CCTV) and Channel 9 Adelaide. Hamilton-Smith said that “Chef Exchange” will go into a second season.

“’Soccer Swap’ like ‘Chef Exchange’ will be an amazing record of the relationship and fascinating cultural connections between South Australia and Shandong – all showcased to China and the world, said South Australian Film Corporation CEO Annabelle Sheehan.

