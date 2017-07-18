Former Actress Smriti Irani Appointed as India’s Broadcasting Minister

Actress-turned-politician, Smriti Zubin Irani has been appointed as India’s new Minister for Information & Broadcasting.

Irani is already in the cabinet as Union Minister of Textiles; Information & Broadcasting is an additional portfolio. She is the fourth I&B minister in three years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cabinet reshuffle was necessitated by the decision of outgoing I&B minister Venkaiah Naidu to stand as a candidate for India’s vice presidency. Naidu’s deputy, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will continue in the post of Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting.

Irani was a finalist at the Miss India pageant in 1998. She then became a television actress and was best known for her lead role in the soap “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” The Ekta Kapoor-produced show on Star Plus made her a household name across India and won her five best actress prizes at the Indian Television Academy awards.