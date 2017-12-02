Singapore Media Festival: ‘Pigsy’, ‘Ranking’ Win ATF Pitches

“The Western Journey of Pigsy,” from Taiwan’s studio2 Animation Lab, won the inaugural Asia TV Forum Animation Pitch competition.

Chiu Li Wei and Grace Chuang from studio2 Animation Lab receive a US$19,000 prize from India’s Green Gold Animation. This includes a US$2,500 cash award, and a consultancy package worth US$16,500 to further develop the animation, making it ready to pitch to broadcasters.

“We had a unique concept and we felt that it allows viewers to experience the ‘Journey to the West’ story in a contemporary way,” said Chiu, director, studio2 Animation Lab. “Moving forward, we will work towards developing the script for the concept.”

Indonesia’s Gamaliel Paulus won the ATF Formats Pitch, now in its second year. Paulus presented “Ranking”, a game show where participants have to guess the correct order of a ranking in return for prizes. Paulus wins S$3,500 ($2,600) in cash and a S$16,500 ($12,200) consultancy package from U.K. headquartered all3media International.

“As many people are familiar with rankings, I believe my format will appeal to any country,” said Paulus. “Also, I have not seen it in the form of a game show concept. As a producer myself, I understood that for a format to do well, it has to be simple.”

“Hit It” from XTREME Media won the Formats pitch in 2016 and it was commissioned to series by Mediacorp’s Suria channel where it will debut in February 2018.