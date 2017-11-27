NBCUniversal to Take Full Control of DreamWorks Channel in Asia

By

Asia Bureau Chief

NBC Universal
CREDIT: Jae C. Hong/AP

NBCUniversal International Networks is to take full control of the DreamWorks Channel in Southeast Asia, with effect from Jan. 1, 2018. Since launching in the region, it has been operated by HBO Asia.

The handover reflects DreamWorks Animation’s acquisition by NBCUniversal in 2016. The transition will begin with affiliate sales and marketing, and expand to also cover operations. Both HBO Asia and the Asian regional arm of NBCU International Networks are based in Singapore.

“Adding the DreamWorks channel to our portfolio of brands is a logical next step for our business in Southeast Asia,” said Christine Fellowes, MD, NBCUIN, Southeast Asia. “Following on from NBCU’s acquisition of DreamWorks Animation, we are poised to take on full oversight of the channel and look forward to advancing our position in kids’ and family entertainment.”

The animation-focused channel was launched in the region in July 2015 and now extends to Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and South Korea. The fully dubbed, HD service for kids from 2 to 11 includes DreamWorks Junior, a dedicated block for 2-to-5-year-olds. For viewers 6 to 11 years of age, the TV series airing on the channel include “Trollhunters,” “All Hail King Julien,” “The Adventures of Puss in Boots,” “Dragons: Race to the Edge,” and “Home Adventures with Tip & Oh.”

A subsidiary of Comcast, NBCUniversal has a portfolio of TV channels that include Universal Channel, Syfy, E! Entertainment Television, 13th Street, DIVA, Studio Universal, Telemundo, Bravo, DreamWorks and Golf Channel. It also includes The Style Network in Australia. NBCUniversal News Group operates CNBC and NBC News internationally.

