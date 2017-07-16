‘Mystery Road’ Becomes TV Series With Aaron Pedersen, Judy Davis

Veteran actress Judy Davis will join Aaron Pederson in “Mystery Road – The Series,” a TV spin-off from feature movies “Mystery Road” and “Goldstone,” starring Pedersen as an indigenous detective in Australia’s outback.

The six-part series will be directed by Rachel Perkins. Pedersen will reprieve his role as Jay Swan as he sets out to investigate the disappearance of two farm hands. Filming in West Australia begins next month.

The features were hits for director Ivan Sen and producer David Jowsey. The series will be produced by Jowsey and Greer Simpkin. The screenplay is produced by Michaeley O’Brien, who writing with Steven McGregor, Kodie Bedford, Jon Bell and Tim Lee. Sen and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sally Riley and Kym Goldsworthy are executive producers.

The series is produced by Bunya Productions for the ABC, with funding support from Screenwest, Screen Australia, the Western Australian Regional Film Fund supported by Royalties for Regions and Create NSW. It is produced in association with all3media International which will be handling the international rights sales.

“Television audiences around the world are embracing Indigenous stories and with Rachel Perkins at the helm, a stellar cast on board and stunning locations, the series is set to be a success both in Australia and internationally,” said Penny Smallacombe, head of Screen Australia’s indigenous department.