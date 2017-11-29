ATF: Magic Mall Unveils Chinese-U.K Animation Series ‘Luo Bao Bei’

Beijing children’s and family content development company, Magic Mall is showcasing its new animated series “Luo Bao Bei” at the Asia TV Forum in Singapore this week.

9 Story Distribution International is handling global distribution and merchandising rights to “Luo Bao Bei,” excluding China. The international launch follows its launch on Chinese broadcaster KAKU on Nov. 20, and the following day on all leading Chinese digital platforms.

The 52 x 11-minute episode series is a Chinese-U.K. co-production between Magic Mall and Cloth Cat Animation, a Cardiff-based studio and the largest animation production company in Wales.

The series was created by Grace Tian, GM of Magic Mall, and executive produced by Alex Chien, former Nickelodeon VP of brand, creative & content. Award-winning British writer Dave Ingham (“Shaun the Sheep,” “The Octonauts”) was series head writer, while Cloth Cat Animation served as primary production studio.

Aimed at a 4 to 7-year old audience, the show follows the eponymous heroine, an imaginative 7-year-old girl, on a quest to understand the environment around her. The world is drawn from modern Chinese family life, that “blends Chinese heritage with a dash of British humor and charm.”

Magic Mall created the character almost a decade ago, originally as a Beijing city spokesperson, road safety icon, and community outreach ambassador. The company’s other original IP includes “Kick’n’Rush,” a comic series in collaboration with the Chinese Football Association, and “Nestars,” currently in development with the Beijing Birds Nest Stadium.

Magic Mall was formed in 2008 by parent company DaYe TransMedia Group. The group’s other two subsidiaries handle TV and film production and distribution, and TV format licensing, advertising and sponsorship.