Lachlan Murdoch Halts Support for Australia’s Ten Network

Lachlan Murdoch and entrepreneur Bruce Gordon have sent Australian commercial broadcaster Ten Network into a tailspin. The company Tuesday asked for its shares to be halted from trading for 48 hours.

In a filing to the Australian Stock Exchange, Ten Network Holdings said that it had received letters from Illyria, Murdoch’s private investment company, and Birketu, Gordon’s investment vehicle, withdrawing their credit support. It is understood that the pair have provided A$200 million of guarantees.

“That correspondence confirms that those guarantors do not intend to extend or increase their support for the Company’s credit facilities beyond the term of the current facility which expires on 23 December 2017. TEN’s Board is considering the position of the Company in light of the position being taken by Illyria and Birketu and the range of restructuring and refinancing initiatives it has underway,” said the company.

Ten has previously signaled the depth of its problems. At the end of April it said: “There is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern”. It said was seeking a borrowing facility of as much as A$250m ($189m) to meet repayment obligations.”

In financial circles, Ten has been considered a takeover candidate with News Corp. widely tipped as the most likely white knight. But it is not clear whether it would seek to rescue the company as a going concern or first let it file for bankruptcy. At the A$0.16 suspension price, the shares are down 90% from their high I of A$1.48 in the past 12 months.

Ten has looked weak compared with broadcast competitors Nine Network and Seven West. But the whole Australian TV sector – free-to-air and pay-TV – are facing huge problems.

They were given something of a reprieve in May when the government agreed to cut the license fees that TV owners must pay. But commercial television in Australia has been hit by declining advertising and viewers who are switching to on-demand services.

Netflix has been hugely successful Down Under. One estimate published this week suggested that it now has more subscribers in Australia than pay-TV leader Foxtel, which counts 2.9 million subscriptions in a country with a population of 24 million. Others eating away at the traditional media hierarchy in Australia are streaming service Stan, Apple, Amazon and Google.