You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ATF: Kento Yamazaki in ‘Kiss That Kills’ for Nippon TV and Sony’s GEM

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of GEM

Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network.

Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the pursuit of money and power. When he is kissed by a mysterious woman, he dies but quickly comes back to life. His new quest is to discover the woman’s identity.

Yamazaki made his debut in 2010 and rose to stardom with his role as L in the hit TV adaptation of fantasy film series “Death Note.” Since then he has earned a reputation as a romantic lead.

“Kiss that Kills” premieres Jan. 7, 2018. Subsequent episodes will air on the following Sundays. GEM is arranging a promotional tour for Yamazaki to Hong Kong in January.

“The interesting part of the drama is its recurring time loop and, as I have always enjoyed watching dramas like this, I am very excited to be involved in one. There are also parallel worlds, so I really feel like it is a story that is going to appeal to people in all sorts of ways,” said Yamazaki in a prepared statement.

“’Kiss that Kills’ is a testament to our ongoing commitment to consistently bring fans premium quality and highly creative content that captures their imaginations,” said Virginia Lim, senior VP and head of content, production and marketing, Sony Pictures Television Networks, Asia.

GEM is a general entertainment channel that is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Television Networks and Nippon Television Network Corporation. It  featuring first-run and exclusive dramas, comedies and variety entertainment shows from Japan and other parts of Asia.

More TV

  • Matt Lauer Today

    NBC Fires 'Today' Veteran Matt Lauer, Citing 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior'

    Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network. Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the […]

  • Kento Yamazaki in 'Kiss That Kills'

    ATF: Kento Yamazaki in 'Kiss That Kills' for Nippon TV and Sony's GEM

    Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network. Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the […]

  • BBC Worldwide, BBC Studios to Merge

    BBC Worldwide, BBC Studios to Merge Into Single Operation

    Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network. Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the […]

  • BBC America's 'Orphan Black' Remade for

    ATF: BBC America's 'Orphan Black' Remade for Japan

    Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network. Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the […]

  • Rai Fiction Looks to Conquer International

    Rai Fiction Looks to Conquer International Audiences

    Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network. Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the […]

  • Herrens Veje. ingen scene. Lars Mikkelsen

    Telefonica Scoops 'Below the Surface,' 'Ride Upon the Storm' From Studiocanal

    Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network. Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the […]

  • Obit Obituary Placeholder

    Entertainment Executive Barbara Dunn-Leonard Dies at 60

    Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network. Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad