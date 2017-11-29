ATF: Kento Yamazaki in ‘Kiss That Kills’ for Nippon TV and Sony’s GEM

Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki stars in drama series “Kiss that Kills” that will play on Sony’s GEM network around Asia, at the same time as it plays in Japan. The show is produced with Japan’s Nippon Television Network.

Yamazaki plays the role of Otaro, a sought-after host at a nightclub whose only passion is the pursuit of money and power. When he is kissed by a mysterious woman, he dies but quickly comes back to life. His new quest is to discover the woman’s identity.

Yamazaki made his debut in 2010 and rose to stardom with his role as L in the hit TV adaptation of fantasy film series “Death Note.” Since then he has earned a reputation as a romantic lead.

“Kiss that Kills” premieres Jan. 7, 2018. Subsequent episodes will air on the following Sundays. GEM is arranging a promotional tour for Yamazaki to Hong Kong in January.

“The interesting part of the drama is its recurring time loop and, as I have always enjoyed watching dramas like this, I am very excited to be involved in one. There are also parallel worlds, so I really feel like it is a story that is going to appeal to people in all sorts of ways,” said Yamazaki in a prepared statement.

“’Kiss that Kills’ is a testament to our ongoing commitment to consistently bring fans premium quality and highly creative content that captures their imaginations,” said Virginia Lim, senior VP and head of content, production and marketing, Sony Pictures Television Networks, Asia.

GEM is a general entertainment channel that is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Television Networks and Nippon Television Network Corporation. It featuring first-run and exclusive dramas, comedies and variety entertainment shows from Japan and other parts of Asia.