TOKYO – Major Japanese broadcasters Kansai TV and Fuji TV will screen their action drama “Crisis” on April 4 at the upcoming MIPTV market.

Previously U.S. dramas including “Roots” and “X-Files” had their world premieres at MIPTV. “Crisis” will be the first Asian series to be so showcased.

Starring Shun Oguri and Hidetoshi Nishijima as members of a special police anti-terror unit, the series will begin airing on the Kansai TV

and Fuji TV networks this April in a 9:00 PM prime-time slot. The series scriptwriter, Kazuki Kaneshiro is a prize-winning novelist whose credits include the hit 2007-2008 security police series “SP.”