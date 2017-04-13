Enduring martial arts star, Jackie Chan has unveiled “J-Team,” a 3D animation series about Chinese morality and culture.

The series is set to air in China on at least three children’s satellite TV channels and 200 terrestrial TV channels, including Hunan TV Children’s Channel, Jiajiakt, BTV’s Kaku Children’s Channel, JSTV’s Youman Children’s Channel and Toonmax TV.

The series is said to have been produced to international standards. International co-operation has so far been agreed with Mondo TV, Bomanbridge, Rainbow, Shemaroo and MBC Group.

Story lines include Chinese etiquette, traditional virtues, learning good habits and discipline when growing up. These are said to mirror Chan’s own habits. And Chan appears at the end of each episode with encouragement and tips.

The show was made after research primary school pupils in seven major Chinese cities, to identify preferences in terms of cartoon imagery, characters, background and plots.

At a briefing in Beijing on Thursday Chan also discussed business prospects through franchising opportunities in books, toys, clothing and food, stationery, games, household items and theme parks.