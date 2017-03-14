HBO Asia has appointed experienced film and TV producer Jessica Kam as head of programming and production.

Kam has film credits including Chinese art house title “Piano in a Factory,” as well as Jeff Lau’s “Kung Fu Cyborg” and “Just Another Pandora’s Box.”

She takes over from Erika North, who has left the pay-TV group to join streaming giant Netflix.

HBO has a growing position in production and investment of original content in Asia. Under HBO’s regional CEO Jonathan Spink’s watch HBO co-produced “Serangoon Road” with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, TV movie “Dead Mine” and two seasons of fantasy-horror series “Halfworlds.” It also recently produced its first martial arts TV movies in mainland China in tandem with China Movie Channel.

Kam is expected to spend her time between Hong Kong and HBO Asia’s base in Singapore.

Between 2005-2008, Kam previously oversaw marketing and product development at Celestial Pictures, the company that owns and operates the Shaw Bros. library. From 2002-2005 she was deputy GM at MTV S China. Earlier career moves included MGM Gold, and Oracle