Fox Networks Group will soon begin shooting “Stained”, a five-part crime thriller that extends the group’s foray into miniseries production in Asia.

The news on Tuesday at FilMart, follows the pay-TV network’s earlier announcement of high-end original miniseries in the region, and the launch of “Trading Floor.”

“Stained,” directed by Hong Kong’s romantic comedy film director Patrick Kong and starring an award-winning cast featuring Kara Hui, Kwan-ho Tse and Anthony Wong, will be filmed entirely in Hong Kong. It features five one-hour episodes each inspired by real-life crimes that happened in the territory over the past five years and which had caused a sensation in the city.

Cora Yim, head of Chinese entertainment and territory head of Hong Kong for Fox Networks Group, said miniseries were highly successful in America. By adopting the same strategy from Hong Kong, the group hoped to promote the works of local and Asian talent abroad.

“Trading Floor” is a finance thriller directed by KK Wong, director and producer of the 2014 Hong Kong TV hit show “The Election” and produced by Andy Lau Tak-wah’s Focus Television.

Shooting of the latter will start after “Stained”. Both programs are scheduled to be broadcast globally later this year on SCM, Fox Networks’ Asia-wide Chinese movie channel, and also made available to subscribers on a day and date basis on Fox+, the group’s new OTT platform.