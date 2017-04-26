Endemol Shine Strikes Format Development Deal With South Korea’s JTBC

Endemol Shine Group and South Korean broadcaster JTBC have inked a co-development partnership to create, produce and distribute Korean-originated formats for the international market.

Development of an original, non-scripted series, which JTBC is committed to air in prime time later this year, is already underway. The untitled show is led by Fotini Paraskakis, Endemol Shine’s MD of Asian operations, and Lisa Perrin, its CEO of creative networks, along with Lee Su Young, JTBC’s director of corporate strategy and programming and Cho Seung-wook, the company’s chief producer.

“Our ambition to be at the forefront of Korean entertainment programming, paired with Endemol Shine Group’s global capabilities in development, production and distribution, is a great combination,” JTBC’s Lee said in a statement.

Part of the JoongAng Media Network newspaper publishing and multimedia group, JTBC was established in 2011 and has grown to become a leading producer and broadcaster. It was responsible for Asian music series “Hidden Singer,” “Abnormal Summit,” and “Chef & My Fridge.” JTBC is also behind “Man x Man,” which has been picked up by Netflix.