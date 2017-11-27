DRG set to launch ‘Dead Lucky’ at Singapore’s ATF

U.K. based global distribution outfit, DRG will launch its recent drama acquisition “Dead Lucky” to the international market at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Festival.

The 4 x 60 mins series is produced for Australian broadcaster SBS by Australian production company Subtext Pictures (“House Husbands”) with backing from Screen Australia, Create NSW and DRG. Set over one week, the series is a crime thriller about two feuding detectives hunting down a cop killer. Along the way interlinking storylines follow Asian gangs, money laundering and interracial relationships. Stars include Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under”) and Yoson An (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny”).

Ellie Beaumont and Drew Proffitt founded Subtext Pictures in 2016. Their productions also include “Love is a Four Letter Word,” “Wildside,” and “The Secret Life of Us.”

Joel Atley, DRG’s SVP sales for Asia Pacific said: “The combined skill and talent of Ellie and Drew has created a complex and surprising crime thriller in ‘Dead Lucky’ and with its mixed cast of characters and charismatic leads, Rachel Griffiths and Yoson An, I am confident that we will have a big hit on our hands. Asia is traditionally a big market for Australian productions, so ATF is the perfect international launch event.”

DRG’s catalogue includes 12,000 hours of content across genres.