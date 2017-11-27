DRG set to launch ‘Dead Lucky’ at Singapore’s ATF

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Singapore Media Festival

U.K. based global distribution outfit, DRG will launch its recent drama acquisition “Dead Lucky” to the international market at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Festival.

The 4 x 60 mins series is produced for Australian broadcaster SBS by Australian production company Subtext Pictures (“House Husbands”) with backing from Screen Australia, Create NSW and DRG. Set over one week, the series is a crime thriller about two feuding detectives hunting down a cop killer. Along the way interlinking storylines follow Asian gangs, money laundering and interracial relationships. Stars include Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under”) and Yoson An (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny”).

Ellie Beaumont and Drew Proffitt founded Subtext Pictures in 2016. Their productions also include “Love is a Four Letter Word,” “Wildside,” and “The Secret Life of Us.”

Joel Atley, DRG’s SVP sales for Asia Pacific said: “The combined skill and talent of Ellie and Drew has created a complex and surprising crime thriller in ‘Dead Lucky’ and with its mixed cast of characters and charismatic leads, Rachel Griffiths and Yoson An, I am confident that we will have a big hit on our hands. Asia is traditionally a big market for Australian productions, so ATF is the perfect international launch event.”

DRG’s catalogue includes 12,000 hours of content across genres.

More TV

  • 'Superior Donuts,' 'Man With a Plan'

    'Superior Donuts,' 'Man With a Plan' Score Full Season 2 Orders at CBS

    U.K. based global distribution outfit, DRG will launch its recent drama acquisition “Dead Lucky” to the international market at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Festival. The 4 x 60 mins series is produced for Australian broadcaster SBS by Australian production company Subtext Pictures (“House Husbands”) with backing from […]

  • Ken Shapiro Dead: Writer-Director of 'The

    Ken Shapiro, Writer-Director of 'The Groove Tube,' Dies at 76

    U.K. based global distribution outfit, DRG will launch its recent drama acquisition “Dead Lucky” to the international market at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Festival. The 4 x 60 mins series is produced for Australian broadcaster SBS by Australian production company Subtext Pictures (“House Husbands”) with backing from […]

  • The Grand Tour Season 2

    TV News Roundup: Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' Announces Season 2 Guest Stars

    U.K. based global distribution outfit, DRG will launch its recent drama acquisition “Dead Lucky” to the international market at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Festival. The 4 x 60 mins series is produced for Australian broadcaster SBS by Australian production company Subtext Pictures (“House Husbands”) with backing from […]

  • DRG set to launch ‘Dead Lucky’

    DRG set to launch ‘Dead Lucky’ at Singapore's ATF

    U.K. based global distribution outfit, DRG will launch its recent drama acquisition “Dead Lucky” to the international market at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Festival. The 4 x 60 mins series is produced for Australian broadcaster SBS by Australian production company Subtext Pictures (“House Husbands”) with backing from […]

  • THIS IS US -- "Number One"

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'This Is Us' Dominates 'Good Doctor'-less Week 7

    U.K. based global distribution outfit, DRG will launch its recent drama acquisition “Dead Lucky” to the international market at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Festival. The 4 x 60 mins series is produced for Australian broadcaster SBS by Australian production company Subtext Pictures (“House Husbands”) with backing from […]

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Review: Amy Sherman-Palladino

    TV Review: Amy Sherman-Palladino's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' on Amazon

    U.K. based global distribution outfit, DRG will launch its recent drama acquisition “Dead Lucky” to the international market at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Festival. The 4 x 60 mins series is produced for Australian broadcaster SBS by Australian production company Subtext Pictures (“House Husbands”) with backing from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad