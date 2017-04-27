‘Downton Abbey’ Exhibition to Launch in Singapore

Television phenomenon, “Downton Abbey” is to get its own travelling exhibition.

The immersive experience will debut in Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands from June 17, before travelling to the U.S. next year. It is expected to include characters, costumes and locations, previously unseen footage and historic moments.

“’Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ allows this incredible legacy to live on by offering a multi-million dollar museum quality experience that will delight fans, ultimately extending the connection they have with Downton’s compelling characters and storylines. We are excited to expand the brand in a manner that few TV series could ever dream of doing,” said Michael Edelstein, president of NBCUniversal International Studios.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” is presented by NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions. The exhibition follows the success of “Dressing Downton,” a costume exhibition which toured the US last year.

“Downton Abbey” is a Carnival Films and Masterpiece co-production. The series was written and created by Julian Fellowes and executive produced by Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes and Liz Trubridge.

