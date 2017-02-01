Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific (DNAP) has unveiled commissions for 16 new local productions from Southeast Asia. They will play on the Discovery Channel and travel and lifestyle channel TLC, across both linear and digital platforms.

The trend towards local production is now well-established among most of the international TV and media groups operating in Asia. “Based on data-driven insights, we understand the power of telling homegrown stories. In 2017, we are taking the lead and investing in more local content than ever before,” said Rohit Tharani, director of content curation, Discovery Southeast Asia.

DNAP’s new series highlights include “Frontier Borneo,” following explorers and environmental protectors in Borneo. Production is by Beach House Pictures and Kyanite TV. “Surviving Borneo” follows local television host and influencer Henry Golding, on a personal mission to discover his tribal roots. The show is produced out of Malaysia by Matavia Reka.

“You Have Been Warned Asia,” by Jesuit Communications Foundation, Inc. deconstructs the science behind the experiments. It aims to show why many should not be attempted at home.

Despite the title, “Bangkok Hooker” is a fishing show produced by InFocus Asia from Singapore. “Worst Vacation Ever,” produced by Montero Productions sees Filipino celebrity brothers KC and Troy Montero seek out unbelievable holiday anecdotes. Global format “Say Yes to the Dress,” will get its Asian iteration on TLC in a localized show produced by Endemol Shine.