Chinese animation studio, DreamEast Pictures has appointed veteran executive Wang Yuan (aka Phabey Wang) as CEO of its DreamEast Pictures USA division.

Wang will oversee development, production, marketing and operations for the studio, which opened in 2015 with a mission to showcase Chinese culture, stories and philosophies to a global audience through original film and television content.

Wang was most recently general manager of CineArc Entertainment, a consulting and production company specializing in China/U.S. co-productions. Prior to CineArc, she was project manager at Bruno Wu’s Seven Stars Entertainment, and before that was a film script analyst at the censorship committee at China’s State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT.)

DreamEast recently appointed Jetpack Distribution to handle international distribution of “Valt The Wonder Deer,” its debut series executive produced by John Andrews. The 52-episode 2D animation series was screened recently in China on broadcast channel BTV Kaku Kids Channel and online at Tencent, where it has received over 35 million views. DreamEast recently began development on the second season of “Valt,” as well as a feature film and two additional animated television series, for production later this year.