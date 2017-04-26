China’s Youku to Make Local Version of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chinese streaming giant Youku is to produce a localized version of hit comedy show “Saturday Night Live,” following an agreement with NBCUniversal. The show is expected to be one of the flagship programs for Youku’s fall-winter entertainment lineup.

The Youku show will be the tenth local iteration of the iconic “SNL,” after previous international versions were launched in places including France, the Middle East and Finland. On NBC, the show has played for over 40 years with more than 800 episodes aired to date.

“Lorne Michaels has created a timeless format that taps into the prevailing cultural zeitgeist and instantaneously responds with whip-smart humor to national affairs and social trends,” Michael Edelstein, President, NBCUniversal International Studios. In China, comedy is a popular genre, though current affairs can be a sensitive area and many producers tend to self-censor in order to avoid regulatory interference.

Previously independent, Youku was last year acquired by e-commerce giant Alibaba and is now part of Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group.