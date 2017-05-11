Super Producer Chihiro Kameyama Steps Down as Fuji TV President

Japan Correspondent
Chihiro Kameyama, who enjoyed an unparalleled record as film and TV producer, is to step down as network president of Fuji TV. Since he arrived in the top post in 2013 ratings have tumbled.

In June Kameyama will make way for Masaki Miyauchi, currently the head of cable, satellite and Internet broadcaster BS Fuji. The decision was approved by Fuji’s board on May 9.

Kameyama, who had built Fuji’s film production arm into an industry leader, attempted a major programming and personnel shake-up, but results were slow in coming. Fuji, which had dominated ratings from 2004, slipped to bottom of the big four networks in Japan.

Miyauchi, whose appointment will be confirmed at the network’s general shareholder’s meeting next month, joined Fuji in 1967 and moved up the executive ranks to the post of affiliate Okayama Broadcasting president in 2007 and BS Fuji president in 2015. At age 73, he is more a figure of stability, less the sort of disrupter that Kameyama, 60, tried to be.

After producing “Long Vacation” and other hit dramas, Kameyama became head of Fuji’s film production division in 2003. Among his hits as producer was TV-to-film cop drama adaptation “Bayside Shakedown.” His “Bayside Shakedown 2,” was the highest earning Japanese live-action film ever, earning $152 million.

