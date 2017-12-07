Celestial Tiger Gets Claws Into Studio SV’s ‘Beat n Path’

Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment has picked up multi-territory rights to China-set martial arts docu-series “Beat n Path.” The series is produced by Studio SV.

CTE, which operates film-, genre- and general-entertainment channels expects to air the show on its Kix action entertainment network from March 2018. The rights acquired cover Hong Kong and South-East Asia.

“Beat n Path” follows hip-hop artist Lupe Fiasco as he embarks on a cross-cultural journey across China. In the pilot series, he lives out his other passion – martial arts – practicing with Kung Fu Masters throughout China, while also taking the opportunity to explore China’s burgeoning hip hop scene.

A production outfit founded earlier this year by Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur Fiasco and Hong Kong-based marketing & media executive Bonnie Chan Woo, SV operates from bases in Hong Kong and Los Angeles. It aims to produce high-end, mainstream TV programs, digital content and films with cross-cultural themes for global audiences. The company will produce a slate of at least 10 original titles over the next three to five years, with three titles planned for completion in 2018.

“‘Beat n Path’ is an ideal show for our action-loving KIX audiences, merging the ancient practice of martial arts with and the China’s urban, hip-hop music scene. It’s a unique fusion of old and new that brings something unique to our viewing experience,” said Betty Tsui, VP, programming – Kix and Thrill, Celestial Tiger Entertainment. KIX offers a roster of programs including combat sports, blockbuster action movies, hit action series and reality shows.

CTE’s backers include Saban Capital Group; Celestial Pictures, a diversified Asian entertainment company owned by Astro Overseas Limited; and Lionsgate.