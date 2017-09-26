BET Channel Makes Asia Debut With Launch in Korea

BET Channel Makes Asia Debut With
South Korea has become the first territory in Asia where the BET Channel has launched. Formerly known as Black Entertainment Television, the channel stretches from entertainment, music and news on urban black culture.

The channel kicked off today as a partnership between channel owner Viacom International Media Networks and Korean pay-TV operator SK Broadband. BET is available on “B tv,” SK’s linear service as well as oksusu, SK’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming service. Subscribers will be able to enjoy multi-platform viewing with digital simulcast and catch-up TV options for selected programs.

“The introduction of the BET Channel in Asia is a key step in strengthening our presence both in South Korea and in Asia, while expanding our portfolio of adult-targeted brands,” said Paras Sharma, senior VP and GM for Southeast Asia and head of digital media, Asia.

We believe the BET channel will find a fan base among Korean youth who are globally recognized as fashion and cultural trendsetters — similar to the BET audience,” said Lee Hyung Hee SK Broadband CEO.

In South Korea, the channel offerings will include a mix of international shows including “Being Mary Jane,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “50 Central,” and “Face Value,” in addition to award shows like “BET Awards,” “Black Girls Rock,” “The Hip Hop Awards. It will also include local productions from South Korea.

