ATF: BeachTV Teams With Nation Pictures for MMA Reality Series ‘Beach Brawl’

Singapore-based lifestyle channel, BeachTV and its subsidiary BeachTV Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia’s Nation Pictures to co-produce “Beach Brawl,” a sports reality series format based on Mixed Martial Arts. The deal was signed at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum.

The series will see aspiring fighters from around the world brought together at a beachfront boot camp where they are trained and face off against each other. Losers will be eliminated in each episode until one fighter is crowned champion of beach brawl.

The 3-year deal, worth $12 million will see six seasons filmed in Bali. The property will see cross platform exploitation, the creation of VR content, and the licensing of the franchise into non-media spinoffs like MMA gyms, training programs and merchandize.

“Since our soft launch last year, we have focused a lot of our efforts on the creation of original properties with global franchise potential,” Timothy Lee, managing partner of BeachTV, said, “‘Beach Brawl’ puts a new spin on MMA, bringing the popular sport out from the confines of stuffy gyms and fighting rings into a powerful and visually vibrant outdoor environment.”

Delon Tio, CEO of Nation Pictures, said: “When I first heard the “Beach Brawl” concept, it hit me like a punch. The series not only appeals to a growing base of MMA fans, but has the potential to cross over to mainstream audiences as well. The franchise is universal and can be easily adapted to many countries. I look forward to producing this series in Indonesia, and potentially with partners in Thailand as well.”

Following Bali, “Beach Brawl” will be produced in other Southeast Asian territories including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, with the winners of local editions being brought together for a regional showdown. Auditions begin in the first quarter of 2018.