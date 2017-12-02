ATF: BeachTV Launches Music Reality Series ‘Rave Wave’

Singapore-based lifestyle channel, BeachTV is collaborating with AOS Collective and 108 Media to produce “Rave Wave,” a music reality format that searches for the next big disc jockey. The deal was announced at the Asia TV Forum in Singapore.

The format brings aspiring DJs to a beachfront boot camp, where they are trained in music, mixing and dance. Music celebrities make guest appearances to give tips to the DJs. In each episode, the DJs perform live at a beachfront club, and the weakest DJ gets eliminated. The three-year deal to produce six seasons of the series is estimated to be worth US$ 8 million.

Following the launch of the franchise in Singapore, “Rave Wave” will next be produced in Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

BeachTV has also entered into a joint venture with Philippines based M.D. Allego Music and Arts Production to set up BeachTV Philippines, which will be the channel’s second overseas subsidiary, following the launch of BeachTV Indonesia in 2016.

BeachTV chief executive Terence Kong said: “Our goal is not merely to increase our audience reach by landing on more platforms worldwide, but also to grow our physical footprint by strategically setting up shop in more countries.”

Allego chief executive Mel Allego said: “BeachTV has everything that appeals to millennials. It features beautiful people, exciting activities, aspirational lifestyles and sustainable causes, all set around sun, sand and sea. The islands and beaches of Philippines have regularly ranked among the top in every survey on the best beaches in the world. There is so much potential.”