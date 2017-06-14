Australia’s Ten Network Put in Administration After Losing Investor Backing

Australian commercial TV broadcaster Ten Network was put into voluntary administration on Wednesday local time.

A board meeting made the decision a day after the company suspended trading of its shares and only days after two of its major shareholders Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon said that they would not provide credit guarantees to the company beyond December.

It said that Mark Korda, Jennifer Nettleton and Jarrod Villani of Korda Mentha have been appointed as voluntary administrators of the company and its subsidiaries. “This decision follows correspondence received from (Murdoch’s) Illyria and (Gordon’s) Birketu over the weekend which left the directors with no choice but to appoint administrators.,” Ten said in a statement.

The company’s board said that Ten’s management “(had) achieved everything the board has asked them to do over the past few years in very challenging circumstances.” In particular, management has sought to cut content costs.

“In relation to the renegotiation of programming contracts, the company has agreed in principle the vast majority of the commercial terms of replacement volume content supply agreements with its US studio partners, Fox and CBS, although final terms have not yet been formally agreed. The effect of these replacement content agreements, if finalised and implemented, would be to reduce by approximately 50% the group’s future liabilities for US content,” the statement continued.

