ATF: Silver Wolf Announces Deals With Indonesia’s HJ and Kazakstan’s Khabar

Singapore-based television content distribution company, Silver Wolf international has announced a distribution and production partnership with Indonesia’s HJ Productions.

HJ specializes in a wide range of genres such as documentaries, dramas, feature films, and music videos. HJ Director Allo Geafary said, “As a distribution company with a strong international presence, we are certain that by partnering we will be able to reach a more global audience.”

Separately, Silver Wolf has been appointed as the Asian distributor for drama series produced by Kazakhstan’s Khabar Agency. With content ranging from news and documentaries to dramas, feature films, sports, music and general entertainment programs, Khabar is one of the largest media houses in Kazakhstan.

Khabar vice chairman, Rinat Kertayev said, “Silver Wolf International proved to be an honest, responsible and professional player in the TV market. We share similar values.”

Silver Wolf chief executive, Abdul Rashid Budin said, “We are eager to represent such great quality content from Kazakhstan and be the company that shares it among the Asian region.”

Both deals were announced at the Asi TV Forum, part of the Singapore Media Festival.