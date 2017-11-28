ATF: Nippon TV and Turkey’s MF Yapim Reteam for ‘My Son’ Remake

Turkish production house MF Yapim has acquired rights to Nippon Television Network Corporation’s drama format “My Son.” It will remake the series in Turkish.

Through a family that suffers a kidnapping, “My Son” follows three women who learn what it takes to become a mother amidst their struggles and pain.

The deal was announced at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum by Atsushi Hatayama, president of international business development for Nippon TV, and Faruk Bayhan, the president of MF Yapim.

This is the third collaboration between the two companies. In 2016, Nippon’s “Mother” was remade in Turkish as “Anne,” and in 2017, “Woman: My Life For My Children” was remade as “Kadin.” “Anne” was a ratings success and has been sold to numerous territories, while “Kadin” began airing on Fox Turkey in October.

“We believe one of the key factors of our dramas’ strengths lie in the portrayal of female characters living strongly in the modern world,” said Hatayama. “My Son” is another example of our finest dramas utilizing that very theme.”