BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation, has agreed to license some 600 hours of library content to the newly launched Amazon Prime Video service in India. The deal largely covers factual and pre-school programming.

It includes CBeebies shows vintage puppet animation, “Clangers,” animation series Dinopaws and Hey Duggee, which recently won the Pre-School Animation of the year at the 2017 BAFTA Children’s Awards. BBC factual programs in the deal include “Gandhi,” an in-depth look at Mahatma Gandhi, “The World’s Weirdest Weapons” and “The Genius of Inventions.”

“In the last year or so, we have seen digital consumption in India increase exponentially,” said Myleeta Aga, SVP and GM of India, BBC Worldwide, in a statement.

That growth is exemplified by figures from Reliance Jio, a new phones and broadband Internet provider. From a standing start in September, it this week claimed to have 72 million subscribers. Amazon Prime launched in India in July last year. The video service launched in December.