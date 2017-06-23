ABC Studios Strike First Look Deal With Hoodlum Entertainment

Secrets and Lies Season 2
Disney’s ABC Studios International and Australian production company Hoodlum Entertainment have signed a worldwide first look deal. The agreement expands an existing partnership and steps up their international development and production efforts.

Under the new pact, ABC Studios International and Hoodlum will develop new content for the global international marketplace, including the U.S. Disney Media Distribution will have international rights across all media for productions resulting from this collaboration.

The venture will be run by ABC Studios International MD of international content and talent, Keli Lee, based in London, Tracey Robertson, Hoodlum CEO, based at Disney Studios in Los Angeles, and Nathan Mayfield, Hoodlum CCO, based in Brisbane, Australia.

The two companies are currently working on drama series “Harrow,” which will be filmed in Australia this year. Previously, they collaborated on the U.S. version of the Australian hit “Secrets And Lies.”

“Harrow” is the story of brilliant forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Harrow, who may also be a murderer.

“This collaboration with Hoodlum is very exciting for us as it marries us to a highly-respected content company with a track record for producing quality programs for worldwide distribution,” said Lee, in a prepared statement. “This stems from our strong relationship with Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield at Hoodlum Entertainment.”

