Will Smith Discusses ‘Bright’s’ Racial, Social, Allegorical Undertones

“Bright” may not be hitting theaters as a traditional release, but many of the film’s stars turned out to see the movie the old-fashioned way at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Wednesday night.

The David Ayer-directed sci-fi pic represents Netflix’s first big-budget foray into the original film arena, and plenty of the filmmakers and talent behind “Bright,” including lead actor Will Smith, commented on Netflix’s influence at the world premiere.

“What’s great about working with Netflix is that this is the type of movie you couldn’t really make anywhere else,” Smith said. “It’s an R-rated, violent, $100 million dollar movie … no other studio is making that.”

Smith plays Daryl Ward, a human cop from an alternate universe where fantasy creatures such as elves and orcs live side by side, but not so much in harmony. Smith revealed that his character is “a black police officer that’s racist against orcs,” and the allegorical, social undertones of the film provided the actor with an “exciting opportunity to look at society through a different lens.”

Smith’s co-star Edgar Ramirez, who plays an elf working in the FBI’s magic division, added that although “Bright” is a “gigantic film” made with “all the toys,” the on-set experience felt more like they were making an independent film.

Eric Newman, one of the producers behind “Bright,” said he believes the fact that the movie won’t be coming out in theaters will not detract from the audience’s enjoyment of the film.

“I’ve personally never seen any of my five favorite movies in a theater, and I think there is a love for movies that transcends where you see them,” Newman said.

Plenty more “Bright” stars, including Noomi Rapace and Joel Edgerton, were joined by three scary, imposing orc FBI agents and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in feting the film.