Inside the VMAs 2017 After-Parties

The guest list line for the Republic Records MTV Video Music Awards after-party snaked far down the street from Hollywood’s TAO at The Dream Hotel. Were the would-be revelers expecting an appearance by Taylor Swift, who, by way of Big Machine Records, is on the company’s roster? It stands to reason, since she had attended Republic bashes in years past, but was not to be this time around.

Still, there was plenty to gawk at, including a three-song performance by DNCE — featuring a guest appearance by Republic Records Group president Charlie Walk — and Post Malone, as well as VIP party guests like Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels, Jessie J, Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Carson, Hailey Baldwin, Pete Wentz, G-Eazy, Heidi Klum, Nina Dobrev, Tove Lo, Mel B, Giorgio Moroder, Grace Mitchell, Marc E. Bassy, Justin Tranter, BloodPop, Jake Paul, Stanaj, Chord Overstreet, Prince Charlez, Justine Skye, Millie Bobby Brown, and EJ Johnson. Old school tunes were provided by Nick Cannon — wearing a gold head scarf — from the DJ riser.

Executives also made the scene. Republic CEO Monte Lipman and COO Avery Lipman held court in a roped-off area where they were able to catch up with their acts; Lava Records founder Jason Flom, whose latest signing, Greta Van Fleet, is building at radio, was seen taking in the room from an upstairs balcony; film-music titans from Universal Pictures — film music and licensing president Mike Knobloch and senior VP film music Rachel Levy — posed on the red carpet; and spotted ping-ponging around the venue with camera in hand: visual artist Mr. Brainwash.

Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman, Universal Pictures senior VP film music Rachel Levy, and Universal Pictures film music and licensing president Mike Knobloch attend the VMA after-party hosted by Republic Records and Cadillac at TAO restaurant at the Dream Hotel. Courtesy of Republic Records

Next door at The Dream hotel, Calvin Harris was hosting his own post-show bash. Keeping in line with his album theme — palm trees and decorative plants — the DJ and hitmaker took over the rooftop Highlight Room along with guests Jared Leto, Khalid, and The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart. Katy Perry was also in attendance, and so, it’s worth noting, that Harris is an ex of Swift’s.

Perry later headed to West Holllywood’s Poppy where Paris Jackson and Lil Yachty were in attendance for a party designed by Jeremy Scott for UGG.

Elsewhere on Sunset Blvd., RCA Records threw a bash at the Blind Dragon in honor of video vanguard award recipient, and longtime roster artist, Pink. Labelmates Jack Antonoff (of Bleachers), Khalid, and Sam Dew were on hand to celebrate, along with RCA chairman and CEO Peter Edge, president and COO Tom Corson, exec VP and GM Joe Riccitelli, head of A&R Keith Naftaly, and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin.

