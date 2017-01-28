While the Screen Actors Guild Awards aren’t for another day, this season’s most buzz-worthy contenders kicked off the awards weekend giving back to the entertainment community.

Performers, directors, producers, and execs raised their glasses to the Motion Picture and Television Fund at Cecconi’s Restaurant in West Hollywood Saturday morning during the Variety Awards Nominees Brunch, presented by Karma Automotive. The org was presented a $25,000 check by Variety at the event, with MPTF board member Jim Gianopulos, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Matt Bomer accepting.

“I’m a huge fan of the MPTF, Bomer said of the organization, which supports the entertainment community in living and aging well. “The work they do is phenomenal and the fact that Variety is celebrating them here today means a lot to me.”

At the event, Justin Timberlake was undoubtedly the man of the hour. The “Trolls” actor had to keep putting his breakfast plate down as party guest after party guest approached him for conversation and a photo. A line began forming quickly as he was posted up near the bar.

“Orange Is the New Black” actresses Danielle Brooks and Adrienne Moore were able to steal Timberlake to show off their dance moves, but only after reuniting with Samira Wiley. “You’re alive!” the cast, including Uzo Aduba and Jessica Pimental, exclaimed to their former costar.

Filmmakers Damien Chazelle and Denis Villeneuve gave a hearty congratulations to one another for being nominated on their films “La La Land” and “Arrival,” respectively. The event marked the first occasion that the directors had seen each other since the Oscar nominations were announced.

Another reunion presented itself when “Downton Abbey” stars Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, and Michael Fox chatting for few moments.

HBO also came out in full force for the day event. “Westworld” actors Thandie Newton, Leonardo Nam, and Angela Sarafyan were grouped as well as “Veep” stars Anna Chlumsky, Sam Richardson, Clea DuVall, and Matt Walsh.

All the while, the youngest attendees — cast members of “Captain Fantastic” and “Stranger Things” – found their way to each other, establishing a kids section in the room.