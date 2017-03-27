Sue Kroll, the president of worldwide marketing and distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, was honored with the Humanitarian Award by the Venice Family Clinic at the Silver Circle Gala Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton.

“At Warner Bros., as you know, I deal with a lot of different superheroes,” Kroll said upon accepting her award. “But I’ve been introduced to a whole new kind that help our world, and many of them are in this room tonight,” addressing the many doctors, volunteers, and supporters of the health care organization that serves 24,000 low-income or uninsured men, women and children each year.

After a pre-recorded tribute that included well wishes from Ben Affleck, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara and many more, Jared Leto presented the award to Kroll. “Apart from being a fearless pioneer in film, Sue is also an amazing advocate for the arts, a mentor for women, and a supporter of this fearless group of dreamers and warriors, the ass-kicking Venice Family Clinic,” the “Suicide Squad” actor said.

Kroll dedicated the award to her late mother, who died at age 64 of complications from a stroke. She was without insurance at the time, which opened opened Kroll’s eyes to the plight of the uninsured. “The Venice Family Clinic is providing unconditional support and top-of-the-line care to anyone who needs it, regardless of income, insurance, immigration status, where they worship or who they love,” an emotional Kroll said to applause.

Liz Forer, CEO of Venice Family Clinic, wore a Wonder Woman cape in honor of Kroll and all of the everyday heroes at the clinic. Forer spoke of the ongoing battle against the “supervillains” trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. The repeal-and-replace bill was pulled on Friday.

“I want to be very clear about something — Obamacare in not collapsing,” Forer stated. “In California, it is successful, enrolling more than five million people. Thanks to Obamacare, 10,000 Venice Family Clinic patients gained health insurance coverage.”

Kroll said now is the time to act. “All their programs exist because of volunteers. [The Clinic] need all kinds of services, just not medical. To be informed, to get involved, whatever kind of contribution they can make, even if it’s not financial. It’s important especially now, especially the way health care can be going in this country. It’s terrifying.”

Dr. Jimmy H. Hara was honored with the Clinic’s Irma Colen Leadership Award for his decades of service and leadership.

The X Ambassadors and Dawes provided musical entertainment as guests dined on chicken and risotto and delicious desserts. The X Ambassadors even treated the attendees to an inspirational new song, “Joyful.”

By night’s end, The Venice Family Clinic raised more than $1,528,208.00 to continue providing quality health care across its twelve Westside locations.