Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig Welcome ‘Despicable Me 3’ With ’80s Field Day

After its last installment was released four years ago, the “Despicable Me” franchise returned to a yellow carpet on Saturday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The world premiere brought out key players including songwriter Pharrell Williams along with stars Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig, and Steve Carell.

“They just continue to expand the world of this family and ultimately, that’s what it’s about, this man and his ever expanding family,” Carell noted. “I think it’s lovely. It’s funny. There’s definitely a heart to it which is something that I like.”

The day also served as a family affair for many celebrities.

“I’m here to have some fun with Cree, my son,” Tia Mowry noted. “This is one of his favorite movies, he loves ‘Minions.’ He can tell you the names and all of that.”

Later, Angie Harmon arrived with her daughters saying, “I’m a huge fan of the movies. It’s also my daughter’s birthday so I thought, ‘What better way to spend the day than with the minions?’”

When the film officially opens on June 30, fans can expect a twin for Gru and a myriad of ’80s moments that include a character the writers Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio didn’t think would last through edits. “I was worried that Balthazar Bratt wasn’t going to make it at all,” said Paul. “We thought, ‘We can’t get too attached. We love it so much, there’s no way it’s going to stick.’ But it stuck and we couldn’t be happier.”

The third installment of the franchise adds two new characters and stays true to form with themes of a family bond, plus lots of minion mayhem.

“I think there is the greatest minions set piece that you’ve ever seen in any of the ‘Despicable Me’ movies,” Paul boasted. Daurio continued, “The first time we saw this, we laughed harder than we’d ever have at a minion scene. And this was something that came from the producer.”

Although not yet in the works, a fourth addition is a possibility. “I will never say never,” said Paul. “I would like to watch more.”

After the screening, audience members, which comprised of a many children and their parents, rushed the outside grounds of the auditorium for a festival featuring a Ferris wheel and Michael Jackson-themed dance-offs — both nods to the film — and, of course, lunch featuring sliders, waffle fries, macaroni and cheese, as well as an array of desserts.