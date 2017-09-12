Stephen Colbert Reveals the One Topic That’s Off Limits at the Emmys

Stephen Colbert
Preparation is officially underway for the 69th Emmy Awards, and host Stephen Colbert said so far there’s only one topic off limits for Sunday night’s broadcast — his butt.

“I shot a piece already where I was buck naked and they said, ‘You can’t show your butt,'” Colbert told Variety. “I said, ‘What? This is the 21st Century.’ I’m very butt positive. Why can’t I show my butt? Just a little bit of butt crack. How does that hurt anyone?”

Colbert was joined by executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning to roll out the official red carpet ahead of the Emmys.

Before unveiling the carpet, they announced that “Hamilton” breakout Christopher Jackson will perform during the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony, while Norman Lear and Carol Burnett will be presenting one of the 27 awards of the night.

“It’s an honor to be hosting the Emmys this year. It’s even more of an honor to be installing the carpet,” Colbert joked to the crowd of reporters. “So few people know just how much manual labor is involved in hosting the Emmys every year.”

Colbert also shared that — spoiler alert — everyone will win this year. “It’s an incredibly fun show to go to every year — if you win. If you lose, it’s an enormous waste of time,” he said. “We want everyone to have fun, so everyone will win the Emmy this year.”

But with HBO’s Emmy-favorite “Game of Thrones” absent from this year’s nominations, Weiss said it’s anyone’s game.

“With ‘Game of Thrones’ not eligible, it’s not a forgone conclusion anymore,” Weiss said. “This is more of a horse race, which is great for the people at home watching. It’s something more to root for.”

And though Colbert is used to delivering a monologue nightly on “Late Show,” he said an added challenge is having a whole week to prepare.

“It’s going to be similar in that we will probably write it at the last minute. That’s the nature,” he said. “We write it every day as late as we can so we can talk about the news that just happened that day. I know we won’t until the last minute, and that’s going to drive me to drink.”

On a more serious note, Colbert said he plans to use the show as a platform to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“I hope more than anything else that the big news that comes out this week is something you can’t make a joke about, which is that these people are getting their lives back together,” he said.

The Emmy Awards will be telecast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

