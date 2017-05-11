Amy Schumer Says Stop Being ‘Precious’ With Mom and Take Her to See ‘Snatched’ for Mother’s Day

It was a family affair at the Los Angeles premiere of “Snatched” on Wednesday evening, as leading lady Goldie Hawn strolled the carpet alongside longtime beau Kurt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson. Her co-star, Amy Schumer, was also accompanied by sister Kim Caramele, who also served as an executive producer on the film.

“Snatched” marks Hawn’s return to the screen after a fifteen-year hiatus, in which she plays Emily’s (Schumer) overly-cautious mother, Linda. After Emily’s boyfriend breaks up with her and she convinces Linda to go on a tropical getaway with her to Ecuador, the mother-daughter duo find themselves drugged and abducted by a group of locals.

Schumer, a longtime fan of Hawn, approached her after they had shared a flight together to pitch her the film. Though Hawn didn’t immediately recognize Schumer, producer Jessie Henderson said the two clicked instantly both on and off camera.

“From day one they got along and that was immediately evident on-screen, but it also made for some fun nights after shooting,” said Henderson.

Though the film comes out on Mother’s Day and brings a mother and daughter relationship to the screen, it’s ‘R’ rating and raunchy trailer might make some question whether it’s appropriate to see with mom on her special day. Schumer, however, says she recommends it 100%.

“We’re so precious with our moms,” Schumer tells Variety. “But really they’ve seen much more than we have.”

“Snatched” might not be for everyone, though, as Tom Bateman notes, who plays James in the film.

“I don’t know if I would take my mum to see this, because she would go ‘Oh, no! Breasts and things!'” Bateman quipped. “But I think for a mom and daughter who can joke about these things — they would love it.”

Also on hand to celebrate the premiere was actress Wanda Sykes, who explained her simple reasoning for getting on board with the comedy. “You say Goldie Hawn, and I’m there,” she asserted.

“Snatched” hits theaters May 12.

(Pictured: Goldie Hawn, director Jonathan Levine and Amy Schumer)