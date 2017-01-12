Although “A Series of Unfortunate Events” won’t be released until Jan. 13, the cast and creators, who attended the Netflix adaptation’s premiere at the AMC Loews in Manhattan on Wednesday, are ready to get back to work.

“We’re planning to do more, but we haven’t been greenlit to do more,” exec producer and director Barry Sonnenfeld told Variety. “But we already have scripts being written for the second season. We have the stages on hold, so we’re optimistic.”

The director said that the 13-book series by Daniel Handler that inspired the TV show would ideally be divided over three seasons: The first season spans the first four books; Season 2 would cover the middle five; and the last four books would be covered in a third season.

Sonnenfeld said he would want to split the series that way “because at the end of the second season there’s a natural break after ‘Carnivorous Carnival’ for a really scary ending to the season.”

Neil Patrick Harris, who plays the cruel and delusional Count Olaf, said that he also hopes to film more episodes. “It was one of the things I was bummed about with the movie is that it only got to follow the Baudelaires up to a certain point,” he said.

The black carpet premiere was also greeted by child stars Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and the scene-stealing baby Presley Smith. Other actors from the show, including Usman Ally, Alfre Woodard, Aasif Mandvi, and Patrick Warburton, made their way down the press line before heading into the theater for a screening of the first two episodes.

Sonnenfeld revealed that Kelly Ripa, who also attended the premiere, was a catalyst for him to meet Harris over Thanksgiving dinner when the series was in its infancy: “Neil did an amazing magic trick and lit things on fire, and I said, ‘I can’t tell you anything about this project, but I want you to star in it.'”