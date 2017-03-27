When the “Scandal” crew returned to PaleyFest to celebrate its upcoming 100th episode, the starts both teased the landmark ep and strolled down memory lane. Most of the show’s current cast attended the afternoon event at the Dolby Theatre: Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Josh Malina, Darby Stanchfield, Jeff Perry, Scott Foley, Cornelius Smith Jr., Joe Morton, Guillermo Diaz, Katie Lowes, and George Newbern. After a screening of the show’s pilot episode to remind the audience how it all began, the cast got down to business.

“What can we expect in the 100th episode?” Goldwyn teased, “It’s insane. It’s a ‘what if?’ episode.” Goldwyn then pointed to Washington and said of the show’s longevity, “One of the reasons we maintain this sense of family is the woman sitting to my right. She’s the greatest team captain.”

But what do the actors think of the show’s never-ending twists? Perry said, “We’re just as surprised and shocked as fans when they first read the show’s scripts.”

Turning to the show’s most recent shocker of Huck getting shot, the crowd cheered loudly when asked if they want Huck to stay alive. Diaz, who portrayed the character, said his social media erupted after the episode aired, with many messages that read: “You can’t be dead!”

Turning to the topic of favorite memories, each cast member chose one or two scenes. The show’s resident prankster, Malina, recalled, “When I discovered James had been killed, and not [my character] David. I felt bad for Dan Bucatinsky, but realized I’d continue on the show.”

Perry cited the Cyrus/Olivia scene with them standing in front of an Alexander Hamilton portrait “before Lin-Manuel made him famous” as Cyrus said: “Some men aren’t meant to be happy, they’re meant to be great.”

Goldwyn chose a moment that was filmed on election night in 2012 when Barack Obama was re-elected president. Goldwyn and Washington were shooting a scene in front of the Constitution. Washington smiled as she recalled, “That night, we were the people.”

She also shared a more personal memory, “I’ll never forget when the ‘Scandal’ ladies came to visit me at home after the birth of my first baby. That was special.”

Foley said, “My most vivid experience was Kerry and I shooting the island stuff. There’s still some jealousy from the rest of the cast.”

Morton, aka “Papa” Rowan Pope, loved the end of Season 2 when his character revealed himself as Olivia’s dad, and he delivered a powerful monologue. “You have to be twice as good to get half as much,” he said.

Lowes, who may have had the best memory, revealed her favorite line as Quinn: “I wanna be a Gladiator in a suit.”

The 100th episode of “Scandal” airs April 13 on ABC.