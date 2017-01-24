A group of zombies shambled down through Regal L.A. Live on Monday night, leading the way for the stars of “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” to walk the red carpet for the last installment of the film franchise.

As the bookend to the fifteen-year franchise, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” return to its roots, recapturing the horror from the very first film and honing in on the origin of its main character, Alice.

“In many ways [the film] is a return to the virtues of the first film, which was very claustrophobic, kind of spiral horror, and as the franchise went on the movies became larger and more associated with big action,” writer and director Paul W.S. Anderson said. “This movie keeps the big action but returns to the virtues of that claustrophobic horror.”

Eoin Macken, who plays Doc in the movie, said that the final film will stand out from the rest as it rounds out the series and gives a perspective on Alice that has yet to be shown in the previous films.

“You get to see the real arc of Alice’s character, and I think that’s the most important part of what this franchise is about,” Macken said. “It’s a really clever way of tying it all together.”

Even after portraying Alice in the “Resident Evil” franchise over a span of 15 years, lead Milla Jovovich said that this film gives her an extra surge of horror.

“[This film] is the biggest and the best so far, it’s definitely the most terrifying,” Jovovich said. “I was jumping watching it and I’ve already seen the movie. We put all of our heart and soul into going out with a bang.”

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” opens Jan. 27.