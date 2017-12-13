Elizabeth Banks, Rebel Wilson Celebrate Women’s Empowerment at ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Premiere

Conversations of female empowerment sounded through the red carpet at “Pitch Perfect 3’s” world premiere on Tuesday night.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, and Hailee Steinfeld were joined by the rest of the Bella’s a capella group at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to commemorate the final installment in the music-driven trilogy.

Wilson praised Kay Cannon, who wrote all three “Pitch Perfect” movies, for creating genuine characters. She added that “friendship and empowerment themes” will resonate with both male and female audiences.

With the tense climate in both entertainment and politics, Cannon said it made her “teary-eyed” to think about the franchise’s nod to strong ladies.

“I’m so deeply proud to even be a part of this, especially on a day like today when we’ve got [the special Senate election] between Doug Jones and Roy Moore,” she said. “I’m just so happy to be part of something showing women in such a wonderful light.”

While the cast is comprised mostly of women, the crew behind the scenes is female-driven as well. Trish Sie directed the third film, while Banks directed the second in addition to co-starring in and producing all three.

Related ‘Downsizing’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Charging Toward $45 Million Opening

“Women are half the population, why shouldn’t they be half the story, half the voices? It’s important for people to see stories driven by women being good to each other and being cool,” Sie said.

John Michael Higgins, who has appeared in all three films, lauded Banks’ work and said he finds it important to work with powerful women.

“I actually think the day goes better when women are in charge. Elizabeth Banks is our producer, and we couldn’t be in better hands,” he said. “The reason we have a great time on screen is she makes an atmosphere [where] we can go crazy and have a good time.”

Banks introduced the movie saying she’s proud the franchise has evolved into “an all-female ensemble comedy.”

“We started working on ‘Pitch Perfect’ eight years ago, and we were just trying to get a little movie made that we thought would make our friends laugh and maybe have some nerdy music involved,” she said. “It’s really surreal and a genuine honor to be here tonight.”

Live a capella performances were sprinkled throughout the night, while karaoke was set up at the after party. When the screening ended, the cast and crew headed upstairs at the Hollywood & Highland Center to celebrate with lively music and specialty snacks that toasted the film’s signature slang.

Ruby Rose, John Lithgow, Ester Dean, and DJ Khaled also appear in the film, which opens in theaters Dec. 22.