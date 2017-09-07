Pamela Adlon Teases a ‘Dirty and Dark’ Season 2 at ‘Better Things’ Premiere

The mood was celebratory at the Season 2 premiere of FX comedy series “Better Things.” The show’s all-female lead cast and its cavalcade of guest stars walked the red carpet Wednesday night at the Pacific Design Center before showing the new season’s first two episodes to a very enthusiastic crowd in the center’s SilverScreen Theater.

The show, which mirrors co-creator, writer, director, and lead actress Pamela Adlon’s life raising three daughters as a single mother, won a Peabody Award last year and earned Adlon a nomination for lead actress in a comedy series at the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Adlon was emotional when introducing the first two episodes of the new season. “This show is a love letter to my daughters,” she said. “And I am so inspired by them every day.”

Earlier on the carpet, Adlon shared some of what we can expect to see now that the show is on its sophomore season. “It’s a very cinematic season,” she told Variety. “It just goes in all different directions and we discover all the characters. People that you’ve seen in Season 1, you see a different storyline in Season 2. It’s funny and it’s dirty and it’s dark.”

Lucy Davis, a guest star in three episodes of the upcoming season and still riding the high off her performance in “Wonder Woman,” talked about what it was like to work with Adlon. “All inclusive and funny and I don’t know how she does the roles that she does,” Davis said. “I could not. I was almost annoyed at how tired I was looking at her doing all those roles. I’m in awe of that.”

Adlon explained how her personal life helped her handle so many roles. “I’m lucky because I have the best writing partner in the world, Louis C.K.,” Adlon said. “Directing was easy for me because I run a whole family. I’ve been raising three girls on my own and my mom, and it was just like this was a breeze because everybody has to listen to me and they want to.”

After the screening, there was a reception with food and drinks at nearby restaurant Catch. Season 2 of “Better Things” premieres Sept. 14 on FX.

(Pictured: “Better Things” star Mikey Madison with FX programming chief Nick Grad and show creator Pamela Adlon.)