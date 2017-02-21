During this critical time for the country, decisions about whether to scale back annual Oscar parties, or to toast to this year’s accomplishments in cinema, seem split. United Talent Agency is giving up its celebration in favor of a pro-immigration rally, Icon Mann’s Power 50 Dinner has been pushed ahead, and some regular events, including Unite4:Humanity, are no more.

But the show must go on, and particularly given last year’s #OscarSoWhite upset, this year’s seven acting nominees of color are worth celebrating.

“I’m excited to see more diversity in the actor categories,” says Women in Film, L.A. president Cathy Schulman, who acknowledges that the gatekeeping positions of writer, director, cinematographer, and editor are still predominantly male. “We know that increased numbers of female executives, producers, writers, and directors will increase storytelling by and for women and girls.”

Uniting together at industry-honoring Oscar-week festivities is one way to do it.

Tuesday 2.21

19th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards

When and Where: 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 7 dinner, 8:30 awards; the Beverly Hilton

Who’s expected: Host and “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore; award recipients Meryl Streep, Jeffrey Kurland, and Lily Collins; presenters including James Corden, Bob Mackie, and Darren Criss; and nominated designers from the big and small screen

Why you don’t want to miss it: Major fashion moments are imminent when the designers behind such films as “La La Land,” “Jackie,” and “Hidden Figures” come together at this stylish Lacoste-sponsored gala. Here’s hoping Streep once again speaks her mind at the podium.

The Art of Behind the Scenes VIP cocktail reception

When and Where: 6 p.m.; KP Projects gallery,

170 S. La Brea Ave.

Who’s expected: British business titan Charles Finch, whose Cannes dinners draw the likes of Mick Jagger, Julianne Moore, and Harvey Weinstein

Why you don’t want to miss it: Timed around the Oscars, this photo series exhibit from Finch & Partners and Jaeger-LeCoultre — running through Feb. 26, with the cocktail soiree benefitting Ghetto Film School — features on-set stills of such Hollywood film greats as Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, and Quentin Tarantino.

Oscar Celebrates: Shorts

When and Where: 7 p.m.; the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Oscar-nominated director Tim Miller of “Deadpool” and “Gopher Broke” fame, plus short film fans

Why you don’t want to miss it: In this first of a week-long series of ticketed Academy events, guests will screen all of the animated and live-action short films up for an award and will hear from the filmmakers firsthand during an onstage chat. For tickets, visit Oscars.org.

Vanity Fair + L’Oreal Paris Celebrate Young Hollywood

Where: Delilah, 7969 Santa Monica Blvd.

Who’s expected: Hosts Dakota Johnson and Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith

Why you don’t want to miss it: Moving from the Chateau Marmont, Vanity Fair’s exclusive kickoff to a week-long program of events always draws a fashionable young crowd, and Johnson’s sure to look 50 shades of chic.

Wednesday 2.22

Global Green USA’s Pre-Oscar Party

When and Where: 7 p.m.; TAO Hollywood

Who’s expected: Green-minded activists and stars, including host committee members Orlando Bloom, Maggie Grace, Ed O’Neill, Norman Lear, Oliver Stone, and Jesse Jackson

Why you don’t want to miss it: This hot new Hollywood venue will host a philanthropic dinner, auction, and performances by Cody →

Simpson and others, which last year included Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder.

For tickets, visit globalgreen.org.

Chelsea Leyland DJs the OK! magazine bash.

Alfre Woodard’s Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree

When and Where: 7 p.m.; Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Who’s expected: Alfre Woodard fierce friends including Ruth Negga, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris, Edwina Findley, and Aja Naomi King

Why you don’t want to miss it: At this gals-only gathering sponsored by Farfetch, Woodard celebrates all the women of color who’ve ever been nominated for acting Oscars and those who, in Woodard’s perfect world, should have been. “And we have a rollicking good time supporting each other!” she writes.

Vanity Fair and Barneys New York Dinner Celebrating “La La Land”

Where: Chateau Marmont

Who’s expected: Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter, Lionsgate execs, and everyone’s favorite “La La Land” inhabitants

Why you don’t want to miss it: In addition to fêting the nomination-sweeping and potentially record-breaking musical, this intimate supper will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.

OK! magazine’s Pre-Oscar Party

When and Where: 7:30 p.m.; Nightingale Plaza

Who’s expected: Celebrities, media, and influencers

Why you don’t want to miss it: Guests at this new SBE hotspot will groove to tunes by Chelsea Leyland and will be treated to chocolates, Coolhaus ice cream, primping, and hair products.

Oscar Celebrates: Documentaries

When and Where: 7:30 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Who’s expected: Documentary branch governors and hosts Kate Amend and Rory Kennedy, plus documentary enthusiasts

Why you don’t want to miss it: Also the hosts of last year’s event, film editor Amend and producer-director Kennedy will lead an evening of clips and onstage convos with the short and feature documentary filmmakers.

Thursday 2.23

Oscar Wilde Pre-Academy Awards Event

When and Where: 6:30 p.m.; J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, Santa Monica

Who’s expected: Honorees Zachary Quinto, Martin Short, “Outlander’s” Caitriona Balfe, and Irish singer Glen Hansard, plus presenters Chris Pine and Catherine O’Hara

Why you don’t want to miss it: At this casual 400-person house party, Abrams will emcee, the honorees will take the stage, and guests will raise a pint in support of the U.S.-Ireland Alliance.

Smash Global Pre-Oscar MMA Fight Gala

When and Where: 6:30 p.m.; Taglyan Complex

Who’s expected: Pro-MMA fighter Steve “Hulk Smash” Orosco and anti-bullying advocates, such as past honorees Tito Ortiz and Freddie Roach

Why you don’t want to miss it: This black-tie charity dinner, from the team behind Kevin Hart’s Oscar event last year, includes a display of mixed martial arts.

Red Carpet Green Dress Pre-Oscar Celebration

When and Where: 7 p.m.; private Hollywood Hills location

Who’s expected: Suzy Amis Cameron, Nadja Swarovski, Emma Roberts, Missi Pyle, and Priyanka Bose

Why you don’t want to miss it: The eighth annual event brings the eco-fashion campaign’s supporters together with swag from Swarovski and earth-friendly products.

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala

When and Where: 7:30 p.m.; the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Who’s expected: Honorees Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Aja Naomi King, and Yara Shahidi, and host Gabrielle Union

Why you don’t want to miss it: For its 10th anniversary, the empowering annual luncheon moves to a night-time slot and honors Hollywood’s “Next Generation” of women who are making strides toward diversity.

Vanity Fair and Lancome Toast to the Hollywood Issue

Where: Chateau Marmont

Who’s expected: A who’s who of awards seasons past and present

Why you don’t want to miss it: This swanky invite-only cocktail soiree will assemble many of the stars from this year’s favorite films, all dressed to the nines, natch.

Oscar Celebrates: Animated Features

When and Where: 7:30 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Who’s expected: Hosts Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera

Why you don’t want to miss it: Learn the tricks of the animated trade from the team behind last year’s Oscar-winning animated feature “Inside Out,” in addition to this year’s nominees, who’ll impart their craft via animated clips.

Mad Marj will spin tunes at the invite-only Bulgari bash.

Noa Griffel/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Cadillac Celebrates the Academy Awards

When and Where: 8 p.m.; Chateau Marmont

Who’s expected: Industry scenesters and famous faces from the film and TV worlds, including the loyal “Modern Family” cast

Why you don’t want to miss it: Event Eleven’s Tony Schubert and the team that previously produced the exclusive annual Audi fête are once again collaborating with official Oscar sponsor Cadillac, whose CT6 models will be transporting talent to this soiree and to the Academy Awards themselves.

Dolby Oscar Nominee Party

When and Where: 7 p.m.; The London

Who’s expected: All 29 Oscar nominees who have been recognized for being the best in their field for sound and cinematography

Why you don’t want to miss it: The celebration honors the achievements in sound mixing, sound editing, and cinematography this past year.

Ebony and iTunes Movies Present The Storytellers

When and Where: 9 p.m.; Delilah

Who’s expected: A big contingent of African-American entertainers and creatives

Why you don’t want to miss it: This intimate late-night celebration honors the talent whose unique perspectives transform cinema from mere entertainment to an essential human experience.

Friday 2.24

54th annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon

When and Where: 11 a.m.; the Beverly Hilton

Who’s expected: Anyone who’s anyone in entertainment PR, plus honorees Denzel Washington, Ryan Murphy, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and BWR’s Nanci Ryder. →

Why you don’t want to miss it: Among the well-connected nominees are the PR masterminds behind megahits like “Deadpool” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” and Variety’s own executive editor of television, Debra Birnbaum.

UTA’s United Voices Rally

When and Where: 3-5 p.m.; outside UTA Headquarters, 9336 Civic Center Dr., Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Vocal

advocates from the creative community

Why you don’t want to miss it: If you’re concerned about this country’s anti-immigration stance and its hindrance of free expression and the global exchange of ideas, you should come. Donate to the ACLU and IRC via UTA’s CrowdRise campaign at crowdrise.com/unitedvoices.

Vanity Fair and Genesis Celebrate “Hidden Figures”

Where: Spago

Who’s expected: NASA’s most stylish

Why you don’t want to miss it: The luxury car company is helping to power this upscale soiree at the legendary Beverly Hills establishment.

Film Is GREAT

When and Where: 5 p.m.;

Fig & Olive, 8490 Melrose Place

Who’s expected: British Consul General Chris O’Connor and Oscar nominees from across the pond — think: Dev Patel and Naomie Harris

Why you don’t want to miss it: The British Oscar contenders will salute the U.K.’s contribution to the film and creative worldsat this spirited annual reception, where Eddie Redmayne is a regular.

10th annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Party

When and Where: 6 p.m.; Nightingale Plaza

Who’s expected: Host Brie Larson, Women in Film, L.A. president Cathy Schulman, and the current female contenders

Why you don’t want to miss it: The Oscar-nominated women will celebrate their Academy Award nominationswith help from Max Mara, BMW and some heavyweight peers. Remember when Jennifer Lawrence showed up and took the stage last year?

Australian Oscar Nominee Reception

When and Where: 6 p.m.; Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Famous faces and industry figures from Down Under will show their love to “Lion,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” and Australia’s first foreign-language nominee, “Tanna”

Why you don’t want to miss it: Screen Australia and Australians in Film throw a fun party.

Common’s Toast to the Arts: A Celebration of Fearless Art

When and Where: 8 p.m., cocktails and dinner at 9; private location

Who’s expected: Some of Common’s closest celebrity pals

Why you don’t want to miss it: The scenic garden setting has played host to many a celebrated moment, including when Jay Z and Beyonce dined with Ava DuVernay and Shonda Rhimes and Pharrell kicked back with Quincy Jones, while Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

boogied the night away.

Elton John and David Furnish at Wonderful Crazy Night to Benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation

JC Olivera

WME Party

When and Where: 7:30 p.m.; private residence

Who’s expected: Cameos from such top-notch nominated clients as Casey Affleck, Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Naomie Harris,

Michelle Williams, Justin Timberlake, Mahershala Ali, Dev Patel, Octavia Spencer, and Damien Chazelle

Why you don’t want to miss it: WME’s annual Friday night fête is always a favorite in La La Land.

Saturday 2.25

Intl. Documentary Assn.’s DocuDay LA

When and Where: 8:30 a.m.; Writers Guild Theater

Why you don’t want to miss it: You can catch up on the year’s most recognized documentaries, including “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Fire at Sea,” “Life, Animated,” “13th,” and “O.J.: Made in America,” as well as shorts “Extremis” and “Joe’s Violin.”

Oscar Celebrates: Foreign-Language Films

When and Where: 10 a.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Who’s expected: The directors of the nominated films in the foreign-language film category

Why you don’t want to miss it: Nominated foreign filmmakers will explore a wide range of topics, from their experiences developing their projects to the specific challenges of their trade.

Reception Honoring the German Oscar Nominees

When and Where: Noon; Villa Aurora, Pacific Palisades

Who’s expected: German consulate general, filmmakers, and friends

Why you don’t want to miss it: German contenders this year include Maren Ade’s comedy “Toni Erdmann” in the foreign-language film category.

Film Independent Spirit Awards

When and Where: 2 p.m.; Santa Monica beach

Who’s expected: Nominees include Barry Jenkins, Jeff Nichols, Annette Bening, Natalie Portman, and Ruth Negga.

Why you don’t want to miss it: The nonprofit arts organization applauds the past year of independent filmmaking at a laid-back event.

Seventh annual UCLA Sketch to Screen Comedy Design Panel and Oscar Celebration

When and Where: 2 p.m.; UCLA’s Schoenberg Hall

Who’s expected: Moderator Deborah Nadoolman Landis of UCLA, plus a panel of costume designers from films like “Loving,” “Jackie,” and “La La Land”

Why you don’t want to miss it: Swarovski is once again behind this year’s stylish discussion supporting UCLA TFT’s David C. Copley Center for Costume Design.

Oscar Celebrates: Makeup and Hairstyling

When and Where: 3 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Who’s expected: Hairstylist Kathryn L. Blondell and makeup artists Lois Burwell and Leonard Engelman

Why you don’t want to miss it: At Oscar Week’s final public event, the nominees in the makeup and hairstyling category will reveal the secrets behind their on-screen work. Photographs, appliances, molds, wigs, and other items will be on display in the theater lobby.

Chanel and Charles Fink’s 8th annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

When and Where: 7:30 p.m.; Madeo, 8897 Beverly Blvd.

Who’s expected: Last year’s guest list included Pharrell Williams, Rooney Mara, Julianne Moore, Brie Larson, David O’Russell.

Why you don’t want to miss it: Celebrate an evening of fashion and film, and eat some of the city’s best Italian.

Tuck Room Tavern chef Sherry Yard

Jae C. Hong/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bulgari Night Before Party

When and Where: 7:30 p.m.; Chateau Marmont

Who’s expected: Hosts David Furnish and Bulgari’s Stephane Gerschel

Why you don’t want to miss it: Mad Marj will provide music at this invite-only soiree by Bulgari, which previously hosted a starry annual Save the Children Pre-Oscar benefit.

ShortsHD’s annual Shorts Awards

When and Where: 8 p.m.; Mr. C Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: All Oscar-nominated short filmmakers, as well as members of the Academy

Why you don’t want to miss it: Shorts Awards 2017 honors this year’s achievements in short film. Cocktail attire is required as the guests toast to live-action, animated, and documentary shorts.

Sony Pictures Classics Pre-Oscar Dinner

When and Where: 8 p.m.; private location

Who’s expected: SPC execs and talent from nominated films such as “Elle,” “Toni Erdmann,” “Land of Mine,” and “The Red Turtle”

Why you don’t want to miss it: This starry event produced by A-List Communications is back after a year off.

ICM Partners Party

Where: Private residence

Who’s expected: Party with the agency’s top dogs and nominees, including Ruth Negga and Raoul Peck

Why you don’t want to miss it: It’s a come-one, come-all fête for the agency’s clients.

Sunday 2.26

The Academy Awards Viewing Party: Wonderful Crazy Night to Benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation

When and Where: 4 p.m.

cocktails, dinner at 5; West Hollywood Park

Who’s expected: Event chairs including Ava DuVernay, Katy Perry, Lea Michele, Jared Leto, Britney Spears, Jim Carrey, and Sharon Stone, plus Elton John, of course

Why you don’t want to miss it: Dinner by chef Gordon Ramsay and a live musical performance by St. Paul & the Broken Bones and an auction with jewelry items by Bulgari are all part of this popular annual viewing and afterparty sponsored by MAC Cosmetics, Audi and StyleHaul.

27th annual Night of 100 Stars Viewing Party

When and Where: 3:30 p.m.; The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Who’s expected: 100 stars from the big and small screen

Why you don’t want to miss it: Joe Bologna will be presented with the Night of 100 Stars’ inaugural lifetime achievement award. Richard Lewis will serve as emcee.

Mercedes-Benz Viewing Party with Icon Mann

When and Where: 4:30-7 p.m.; Four Seasons Los

Angeles at Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Leading African-Americans in Hollywood — including Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, and Aldis Hodge — have been known to attend.

Why you don’t want to miss it: 2017 has been an undeniably powerful year for African-American narratives in film, and this crucially needed uptick in diversity and inclusiveness in mainstream Hollywood cinema should be saluted.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Behar

The Roger Neal Style Hollywood Oscar Viewing Dinner

Where: 2:30 p.m.; the Max Factor Building at the Hollywood Museum

Who’s expected: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Randy Jackson, and George Chakiris are just a few who’ve sent in early RSVPs this year.

Why you don’t want to miss it: Melanie Griffith is set to present her mother, Tippi Hedren, with the Icon Award.

Charmaine Blake Red Carpet Award Viewing Gala and After-Party

When and Where: 3:30 p.m.; private estate in Bel-Air

Who’s expected: Guests who have a keen eye for beauty products, jewelry, and fast cars

Why you don’t want to miss it: The black-tie affair has provided lush gift bags, live entertainment, and a celebrity DJ.

Tuck Room Tavern Red Carpet Viewing Party

When and Where: Pre-show viewing/voting, 4-5 p.m., dinner begins, 5 p.m.; Tuck Room Tavern, 10850 Wilshire Blvd.

Who’s expected: The event is complete with a specialty prix-fixe dinner menu by award-winning chef Sherry Yard and signature themed cocktails by mixologist extraordinaire Adam Seger.

Why you don’t want to miss it: For $50 a person, Tuck Room Tavern’s menu features specially prepared

cinema-inspired cuisine like “La La Lamb,” mirin-marinated lamb chops with ginger chili and mint vinaigrette, and “Meuniere by the Sea,”filet of sole, browned Normandy butter, grilled lemon, and chips.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscar Night New York Viewing Party

Where: Rainbow Room

Who’s expected: Executive chef Jim Botsacos helms the culinary team

Why you don’t want to miss it: It’s the only Academy event hosted on the East Coast.

Piper-Heidsieck Viewing Party

When and Where: 5 p.m.; Roosevelt Hotel Hotel, Johnny Grant Suite & Rooftop

Why you don’t want to miss it: The after-party is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the Dolby Theater.Hosted by Terlato Wines, guests of the ceremony have the option of hitting this

stop first.

IMDb Live Viewing Party

When and Where: 5 p.m.; Neuehouse Hollywood

Who’s expected: IMDb and studio execs, film-festival programmers, and talent.

Why you don’t want to miss it: This “companion show” will live-stream the ceremony along with commentary from IMDb’s experts.

87th Oscars Governors Ball

When and Where: 8 p.m.; Ray Dolby Ballroom at the

Hollywood & Highland Center

Who’s expected: The 1,500 invited guests include Oscar winners and nominees, show presenters, and other telecast participants

Why you don’t want to miss it: Academy governor Jeffrey Kurland, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto, and master chef Wolfgang Puck will return to create this year’s Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official post-Oscar celebration, immediately following the ceremony.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Where: 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Who isn’t? This is the biggest A-list bash of the night.

Why you don’t want to miss it: Graydon Carter hosts the Vanity Fair Oscar party at a custom-designed space that connects the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with City Hall. Invited guests will enter through the Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, and they’ll leave to the camera snaps of plenty of paparazzi.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscar Night London

Where: Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel

Who’s expected: Posh night owls with a love for cinema view the 89th Oscars live at a two-tier screening venue, supported by Rolex.

Why you don’t want to miss it: Guests will enjoy a midnight feast, complete with espresso martinis, and will watch the Oscars telecast streamed live on the big screen, from red carpet arrivals through the announcement of the best picture.

Amazon Studios Oscars Celebration

When and Where: 4 p.m.; Delilah

Who’s expected: The streaming service will

celebrate “Manchester by the Sea” with stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, and Lucas Hedges.

Why you don’t want to miss it: This year’s Oscar ceremony marks a historical moment. “Manchester by the Sea” became the first movie from a streaming service to be nominated for best picture, and its stars and writer- director Kenneth Lonergan are also nominated. A win would make it a stellar night for the Amazon family.

Madonna’s Bash

Where: Routinely at Guy Oseary’s estate

Who’s expected: Last year’s guest list included Harvey Weinstein, James Franco, Jared Leto, Adrien Brody, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Why you don’t want to miss it: Stars line up for this annual soiree, which has been positioned as one of Hollywood’s hottest post-Oscar parties. Gucci again serves as a presenting sponsor this year.