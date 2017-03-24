“Orphan Black” fans, known as the Clone Club, got a special treat at PaleyFest — a very early look at the Season 5 premiere, which won’t air until early June. The company had wrapped production on the farewell season a mere 36 hours earlier.

Tatiana Maslany remarked, “Every day was somebody’s goodbye. It was emotional. It was sad. It was awesome.” The company is tight-knit and Maslany was sincere when she talked about what she’d miss most. “The community, the Clone Club and the set — it’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” she said.

One of the major storylines in the final season is longevity. Co-creator Graeme Manson noted, “John [Fawcett] and I knew that, in this feminist show, there’s a man at the top. Someone’s got to bring the man down. Think of the most evil patriarchal figure — the world’s oldest man. Westmoreland’s the top dog, like Dr. Evil.”

Clone Rachel has also realized her true villain potential, Manson revealed. “Rachel is very deep this year and very powerful.” Fawcett added, “We wanted Rachel to rise to the top through her villainy. We’ve enjoyed finding the deeper aspects and contradictions in the character.”

Another major storyline is the “Cophine” romance between Clone Cosima and scientist Delphine, portrayed by Evelyne Brochu. Manson acknowledged the effect the relationship has had on fans. “It’s a clone show that’s about diversity,” he said. “The Cosima/Delphine relationship has the same weight as any straight relationship. It’s the most important romantic love story of the show.”

Brochu added, “If our show can have even a little impact, if it inspires reality to be more of what it should be, there’s so much pride. Delphine is one of the most important characters I’ve ever played.”

When talk turned to Maslany’s acting process playing so many clones (nine clones are still alive) Maslany said, “It’s always the biggest mindf— on the planet and it’s always full of mistakes.” The star also praised her acting double, Kathryn Alexandre, for her consistently topnotch performance that’s unseen onscreen, but is essential as Maslany can’t do every scene needed for coverage.

“Orphan Black” returns to BBC America on June 10.