The ‘Final Five’ Score Big at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Sports Awards

It was all about slime, sports, and screaming kids at Thursday evening’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

Seattle Seahawks’ star quarterback Russell Wilson emceed the loud, spirited event, which featured tumbling basketball players, neon glow bracelets, and a slime mountain on which the Detroit Pistons’ Andre Drummond and L.A. Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan duked it out during one of the show’s myriad of obstacle course challenges.

The big winners of the night included Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles, who took home favorite female athlete; Biles’ teammate Laurie Hernandez, who scored favorite newcomer; NBA star Russell Westbrook, voted clutch player of the year; and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Simone Manuel, who won the inaugural #SeeHer Award, and dedicated her kudos to “the next generation of athletes.”

Nick Cannon was also on hand to play the “beats ‘n seats” game with famed “Final Five” gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced the award for favorite male athlete to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Following the awards, guests young and old headed over to an after-party, where they feasted on burgers and fries, dessert tables piled high with donut holes, cookies and cake pops, and tried their hand at the many on-site games and bouncy house obstacle courses.

